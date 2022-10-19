JUST IN
IndusInd Bank's Q2 net profit rises 57% to 1,805 cr, NII rises 18%
MeitY gets legal dept approval for govt-backed GACs in IT rules

The entire process, from the filing of an appeal to taking a decision, will be concluded online

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

Sources familiar with the matter said the amendments were approved after deliberations between the department of legal affairs and MeitY on the question of introducing GACs under the rules

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is set to retain the provision creating government-appointed grievance appellate committees (GACs) in the amended information technology (IT) rules, which are likely to be released by the end of this month. The government has received the department of legal affairs' approval for the final version, according to a source.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 21:14 IST

`
