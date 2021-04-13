Amplus Solar buys rooftop solar assets of Sterling & Wilson totaling 7.2 Mw

Amplus Solar, a member of the Petronas group of Malaysia, has acquired 17 solar rooftop assets of Sterling & Wilson totaling 7.2 megawatt (MW).
Amplus Solar already has 800 MW+ projects in the distributed solar segment and this deal will increase their portfolio in several states including Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka.
The company did not disclose the deal size.
The 17 projects of Sterling & Wilson supply to 13 leading industrial, commercial, and institutional customers.
"The addition of these assets to our portfolio furthers our commitment to promote the growth of renewable energy in India and provide outstanding service to our ever increasing customer base. We remain open to acquisition of assets that meet our standards and add Amplus’ operational excellence to these assets,” said Sanjeev Aggarwal, CEO & MD of Amplus Solar.
Sterling & Wilson has been offloading its assets to repay loans. Last month, it sold a 75 megawatt solar power project in Telangana to Adani Green Energy for Rs 446 crore.
Sterling & Wilson's promoter Khurshed Daruvala also recently sold close to 5 per cent stake in the company worth Rs 200 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU