Amul ice-cream controversy: Sodhi uploads video, hits back to protect brand

For a few days now, Brand Amul has been under attack on social media with its ice-creams being accused of using animal fat. The ice-cream that claims to be purely vegetarian, its trolls alleged, was not being true to its consumers.

The allegations hurled by a few individuals, at first, soon stirred up a verbal maelstrom and threatened to throw the brand off kilter. The company responded strongly and quickly and instead of relying only on press releases and public declarations, it uploaded a video of the managing director R S Sodhi denying the allegations and denouncing the trolls. ...