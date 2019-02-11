Angel tax row: Govt seeks to soften the blow for start-up businesses

The revenue department has stepped in to address the concern of start-ups about harassment by the income tax department. The complaints relate to money being debited from frozen bank accounts of at least two start-ups.

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey is learnt to have written to TiE, an entrepreneurs’ collective, to make a list of start-ups that have received tax notices from the department. Once the list is in, the revenue department is planning to instruct its officials to stop the proceedings, people involved in discussions told Business Standard. Just as the ...