Anil Ambani firms' CoC to discuss Bharti Airtel's offer on Thursday

The committee of creditors (CoC) of three Anil Ambani-run will meet on Thursday to discuss Bharti Airtel’s offer to pay Rs 3,000 crore for these entities.

The three firms — (RCom), Reliance Telecom, and — are undergoing the insolvency process. While Reliance Telecom has spectrum and some other businesses, owns tower and fibre assets.

Airtel’s offer does not include the deferred spectrum payment liability. This has to be paid to the government over several years.

Sources said Bharti has offered about Rs 1,050 crore for RCom and Reliance Telecom. The latter has about 122 Mhz of spectrum in various bands.

It also has 58 Mhz of spectrum in the valuable 800 Mhz band, which powers 4G. This is currently being used by in 21 circles under a spectrum-sharing agreement.

Bharti has also offered Rs 1,900 crore for

A part of this will be used for payment of operational creditors, working capital, and the costs of the corporate insolvency resolution process. About Rs 1,750 crore is expected to go the creditors, said sources.

An email sent to remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

Sources said has offered Rs 3,600 crore within 60 days to buy Reliance Infratel.

Varde Partners and UVARCL have also submitted bids for all three companies, but they have no an upfront commitment. They have offered to monetise the assets, including spectrum, and distribute proceeds to lenders.

In a meeting of the committee of secretaries on November 29, SBI Caps asked for time to study the bid, many of which are based on the condition of including a staggered payment option rather than an upfront offer.

For Reliance Jio, which has bid only for Reliance Infratel, the offer fits in well with its business plans. Last year, Jio had signed an agreement to buy 43,000 of Reliance Infra’s tower assets. It was the only tenant after RCom stopped mobile services.

It also was using the 178,000 km of fibre in order to roll-out the fibre-to-the-home services, as well as backend connectivity to its towers, unlike competitors who use a microwave link.