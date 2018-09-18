JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Flipkart infuses $500 mn ahead of Big Billion Days festive season sale
Business Standard

Anil Ambani's RCom to develop 133-acre infotech park in Navi Mumbai

The valuation of this project, according to an HDFC Realty study, is estimated to be over Rs 250 billion, Anil Ambani said

Raghavendra Kamath 

ANIL AMBANI, reliance group
Reliance ADAG Chairman Anil Ambani at the AGM in Mumbai on Tuesday | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

RCom is planning to develop 133-acre infotech park Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) in Navi Mumbai into 30 million sqft of commercial space as part of its asset monetisation plan. The development will result in creating an area that is equivalent to 75 Nariman Points (Mumbai's central business district) or 10 new Bandra-Kurla Complexes (Mumbai's swanky business hub), Anil Ambani said at the 14th annual general meeting. "As we have moved out of the mobile sector, we will monetise at an appropriate stage our enterprise business. Reliance Realty will be the engine of growth for us,” he said. The valuation of this project, according to an HDFC Realty study, is estimated to be over Rs 250 billion, he said. RCom plans to develop the DAKC in 10 years. Around 3 mn square feet is already ready for commercial use and will be rented starting this year, Ambani said, adding that he expected revenue accruals through it this year itself.

ALSO READ: RCom to exit telecom biz completely, focus on real estate: Anil Ambani

Apart from erstwhile RCom headquarters, DAKC currently houses several office buildings and residential blocks, hospitals, helipads, and a 250-room guest house. In November 2017, the Anil Ambani-led company had invited potential bidders for outright purchase or co-development of the land housing DAKC.
First Published: Tue, September 18 2018. 21:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements