JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

RCom's pre-tax loss widens to Rs 9,091 crore; income slips to Rs 263 crore

NCLT orders inclusion of Videocon's overseas assets in insolvency
Business Standard

Anti-profiteering body dismisses complaint against China's Xiaomi

"We do not find the present case to be a case of profiteering," NAA said in its order

Dilasha Seth  |  New Delhi 

Xiaomi
Xiaomi

In a relief to Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, the goods and services tax (GST) profiteering watchdog has dismissed a complaint against it for allegedly not passing benefits of reduced rates on power banks to consumers.

The National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) observed that the Xiaomi Mi power bank was attracting 18 per cent GST rate before and after January 1, 2019, therefore there had been no change in the price of the product.

“We do not find the present case to be a case of profiteering,” NAA said in its order.

The complaint was filed by a company called LocalCircles, which alleged that the Chinese company had not reduced the price of the product after the reduction of GST rate from 28 per cent to 18 per cent ordered by the government from January 1, 2019.
First Published: Sat, February 15 2020. 00:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU