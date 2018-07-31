Anup Maheshwari to be IIFL MF's CIO, joint CEO with effect from mid-August

on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anup Maheshwari, ex-chief investment officer of DSP Blackrock MF, as the joint CEO and chief investment officer (CIO) with effect from mid-August 2018. Business Standard had earlier reported that the IIFL group was one of the options that Maheshwari was evaluating.

After spending close to two decades at in different roles, Maheshwari resigned from his position as CIO-equities in April.

At IIFL AMC, Maheshwari will be responsible for the investment and strategy for both the and businesses.

Karan Bhagat, founder and MD & CEO of IIFL Investment Managers, said, "Maheshwari's successful experience in investment management, both offshore and onshore, will be highly advantageous to "

Maheshwari said, " deservingly has a strong reputation as leader in the AIF (alternative investment funds) space with many innovations under its belt. We at are in an excellent position to capitalise on the growth opportunities presented by the Indian market."