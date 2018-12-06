Any big investor exit won't affect Mindtree, says CEO Rostow Ravanan

Speculations are rife about the possible exit of Mindtree's largest investor and Café Coffee Day (CCD) founder V G Siddhartha, but the IT services firm’s chief executive officer and managing director Rostow Ravanan is unperturbed.

According to Ravanan, also a co-founder of Mindtree, Siddhartha is one among the 80,000 investors and the functioning of the firm will not be impacted in case he exits. “We have some 80,000 shareholders as of today and some obviously are very large, like CCD,” Ravanan told Business Standard in a recent interview. "What ...