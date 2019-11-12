AP govt ends tie-up with Singapore consortium, scraps Amaravati project

The Singapore government on Tuesday formally acknowledged the termination of a commercial area development project in that was awarded to a consortium of Singapore such as Ascendas Singbridge Pte Ltd (Now part of CapitaLand Group) and Sembcorp Development Ltd by the previous led by N Chandrababu Naidu.

In 2017, the AP government and the Singapore consortium had established a multi-layered partnership structure for the development of Capital City Start-Up Area Project in 6.84 square km (about 1,691 acres of government land), with the latter holding a 58 per cent stake and the state government retaining 42 per cent in the project.

The agency incorporated under this public-private partnership was to develop and market the available land in the start-up area for offices and other commercial activities to and institutions across the globe. The start-up area is a part of the proposed green-field capital city, Amaravati, located on the banks of River Krishna between Vijayawada and Guntur.

The Singapore government said today that the closure of the project was based on mutual consent between the AP government and Singapore Consortium.

"The Singapore Consortium was appointed by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in 2017 to help master develop the 6.84 start-up area of its new capital city We note that the newly elected Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided not to proceed with the start-up area, given its other priorities for the state," Singapore Government's Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran said in a statement referring to the orders issued by the AP government yesterday.

Soon after coming to power in May, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government put all the Amaravati capital city development activities in the cold storage besides deciding to terminate the "Start-Up Area' project at a recent cabinet meeting. Based on the cabinet decision, the state municipal administration department issued orders on Monday authorising the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) commissioner to wind-up the Amaravati Development Partners Private Limited (ADP) by voluntary liquidation on a mutual consent basis between the shareholders of ADP and initiate steps to terminate the earlier agreement.

"There was no intended development in the Start-Up Area despite signing of concession and development agreement (CADA) and the shareholder agreement on June 7, 2018 and also completion of conditions precedents as per clause 4.3 of CADA from the state government to the extent possible. Further, the objective of concept of start-up area has not served its intended purpose since the GPA is not yet signed by the ADP," the state government stated giving out reasons for scrapping the project in its latest orders.

Singapore Minister Iswaran, who had played an active role in the capital city project on behalf of the Singapore companies, said the recognise such risks (of closure or termination of projects) when they venturing into any overseas market and factor them into their investment decisions: "In this instance, the Singapore Consortium companies have stated that the project has cost them a few million dollars, and that its closure does not impact their investment plans in India. Singapore companies remain interested in opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and other Indian states because the size and potential of the market," Iswaran said while adding that the Singapore economic agencies will continue to help the Singapore companies explore opportunities in India and other overseas markets.

Former chief minister Naidu, who formed the first government of the truncated Andhra Pradesh in 2014, had unveiled a grand plan to develop a green-filed capital city, Amaravati, by pooling 33,000 acres of land from farmers in addition to the available government lands in the area. In 2015 Naidu roped in Singapore companies to prepare the master plans for the proposed capital city region, capital city and the seed capital area and decided to hand over the start-up area development project to the Singapore consortium along with 58 percent stake in the SPV.