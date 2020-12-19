Apollo Hospitals plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore in next two months

-
ALSO READ
Strong growth in pharmacy business saves the day for Apollo Hospitals
Apollo to acquire IIH Healthcare stake in AGHL for Rs 410 crore
Apollo Hospitals says September occupancy levels up 60% after dip
Apollo will be stronger, more consumer-centric post Covid: Suneeta Reddy
Apollo Hospitals reports Q1 pre-tax loss of Rs 267 cr, revenue down 16%
-
Apollo Hospitals Enterprises (AHEL) is planning to raise around Rs 1,500 crore in the next two months to support its inorganic growth and strengthen balance sheet and its digital platform.
It’s an “indicative figure, not definite”, Suneeta Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said. The money, Reddy said, will be deployed in Apollo 24/7, the company’s six-month-old digital health platform, and in supporting growth in the hospital business and deleveraging the balance sheet.
“We are also prepared for any bolt on acquisitions that would strengthen our presence in key markets that we have identified,” she said. The hospital chain is looking at a few small-ticket acquisitions — 300 beds in larger cities and 200 beds in smaller ones — to expand its presence, mainly in the northern and eastern parts of the country.
Apollo recently signed a definitive share-purchase agreement with IHH, its joint venture partner in Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata (AGHL), to acquire its existing 50 per cent in AGHL for a cash consideration of Rs 410 crore. Meanwhile, Apollo is targeting around Rs 10,000 crore revenue from Pharmacy business and plans to add another 1,200 outlets in the next four to five years.
The pharmacy business is one the main segments that helped Apollo cushion from any big shocks due to the pandemic. The business grew by around 15 per cent to Rs 1,351.9 crore during the September quarter from Rs 1,172.7 crore a year ago. During the same period, health care services contracted 18 per cent year-on-year led by mature hospitals (25 per cent decline). New hospitals grew 5 per cent YoY.
Both the management and analysts agree with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 22 per cent over the past five years, and the pharmacy business (43 per cent of FY20 revenues) remains a growth engine for Apollo. Analysts value Apollo’s pharmacy business at a little over Rs 11,000 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU