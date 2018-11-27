Apollo Hospitals enters Kerala market, to manage 250-bed hospital in Kochi

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Hospitals stock falls nearly 4%, expects 2018-19 to be a strong year
Apollo Hospitals slows down new bed addition, to add 765 beds in 5 years
Apollo Hospitals hives off retail business into new firm, to hold 25% stake
Apollo Hospitals' exosome technology detects brain cancer without biopsy
Apollo Hospitals to expand footprint with local tie-ups, bets on Modicare
-
Healthcare service provider Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd has forayed into the Kerala market by entering into an operations and management (O&M) contract for a 250-bed super-speciality hospital at Angamaly, in Kochi.
The hospital is part of the complex that hosts the Adlux Group's International Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Apollo Adlux Hospital is scheduled to begin operations in four to six months and will begin services as a tertiary care hospital with an advanced Oncology section in the next phase.
The company has also entered into an agreement with the state government to support the latter's efforts in rebuilding the infrastructure of primary healthcare centres (PHCs) damaged in the recent floods. It will reconstruct one PHC at Kozhikode district and hand it over to the government, said the company.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU