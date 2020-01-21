Apollo inks deal with TeleHealthcare Malaysia to set up 100 tele-clinics

Apollo TeleHealth Services has signed an agreement with TeleHealthcare under which it will set up 100 tele-clinics in to provide remote multi-specialty care and consultation to three million people. This is in-line with the company's objective to scale up its operations to reach 25 million lives globally by 2022.

"We have signed an MoU with TeleHealthcare under which we will operationalise 100 tele-clinics in a phased manner by the end of this year. Eight of these centres will be piloted by March. Overall, Apollo TeleHealth aims to add 5000 points of presence globally over the next two years,” said Vikram Thaploo, CEO – TeleHealth at Enterprise Limited (AHEL).

The telehealth centres will provide teleconsultations in multiple specialties including endocrinology, nephrology, cardiology and orthopaedics.

Apollo TeleHealth has capabilities in India to reach 700 million Indians remotely through a series of initiatives including 250,000 common service centres at Gram Panchayat Levels, 183 electronic Urban Primary Health Centres (eUPHCs) that provide essential primary to people in urban slums in Andhra Pradesh, 115 tele-ophthalmology centres that provide access to basic eye care facilities, 120 telemedicine and 134 teleradiology centres in Uttar Pradesh and 100 digital dispensaries in Jharkhand.