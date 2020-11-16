Apollo Tyres renews association with Chennaiyin FC as Principal Sponsor

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Tyres slips 4% as Co reports net loss of Rs 135 cr for June quarter
Apollo Tyres starts production at AP facility; to invest Rs 3,800 cr
Apollo Tyres: Investors should consider stock if volume growth sustains
Apollo Tyres decides to reduce capex by Rs 400 crore over coronavirus
Lessons from Covid-19: Swimming with the tide, says Apollo Tyres MD
-
Apollo Tyres today renewed its association with Chennaiyin FC, two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions, as their Principal Sponsor after signing a multi-year deal. The tyre major did not disclose the value.
Apollo Tyres came onboard as CFC's Principal Sponsor ahead of the 2017-18 ISL campaign. Both brands have found synergy in the following years with CFC proudly donning the Apollo Tyres logo on the front of their jersey.
Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said, "This has been a very fruitful association with Chennaiyin FC, wherein we have engaged and interacted with their large fan base, especially the youth, both in rural and urban areas. Multiple campaigns together have not only helped increase our brand visibility and acquisition of more customers, the club has also garnered more followers in their home state of Tamil Nadu and beyond. The extension of this partnership is mutually beneficial for both the brands, and for the upliftment of football as a sport."
For CFC supporters and football lovers in Chennai, Chennaiyin FC in association with Apollo Tyres has conducted futsal tournaments regularly over the years. And a visual treat for supporters, during CFC's 2019-20 ISL home games, was the special Apollo Tyres motorcade escorting the team bus into the stadium, with pomp and show. It will be Chennaiyin's and Apollo Tyres' mutual endeavour to take this partnership to greater heights in Chennai and Tamil Nadu in the years to come.
"Apollo Tyres has become an integral member of the Chennaiyin FC family over the years, standing by our side through all the ups and downs. It has been an enriching relationship with a shared passion for football at the forefront. And it will be our constant endeavour to build on the good work done by both our brands over the last few years, as we aim to unearth more young stars, win more trophies, and give our fans more reasons to cheer," said CFC co-owner Vita Dani.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU