Apollo Tyres renews association with Chennaiyin FC as Principal Sponsor

today renewed its association with Chennaiyin FC, two-time (ISL) champions, as their Principal Sponsor after signing a multi-year deal. The tyre major did not disclose the value.

came onboard as CFC's Principal Sponsor ahead of the 2017-18 ISL campaign. Both brands have found synergy in the following years with CFC proudly donning the logo on the front of their jersey.

Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said, "This has been a very fruitful association with Chennaiyin FC, wherein we have engaged and interacted with their large fan base, especially the youth, both in rural and urban areas. Multiple campaigns together have not only helped increase our brand visibility and acquisition of more customers, the club has also garnered more followers in their home state of Tamil Nadu and beyond. The extension of this partnership is mutually beneficial for both the brands, and for the upliftment of as a sport."

For CFC supporters and lovers in Chennai, Chennaiyin FC in association with Apollo Tyres has conducted futsal tournaments regularly over the years. And a visual treat for supporters, during CFC's 2019-20 ISL home games, was the special Apollo Tyres motorcade escorting the team bus into the stadium, with pomp and show. It will be Chennaiyin's and Apollo Tyres' mutual endeavour to take this partnership to greater heights in Chennai and Tamil Nadu in the years to come.

"Apollo Tyres has become an integral member of the Chennaiyin FC family over the years, standing by our side through all the ups and downs. It has been an enriching relationship with a shared passion for at the forefront. And it will be our constant endeavour to build on the good work done by both our brands over the last few years, as we aim to unearth more young stars, win more trophies, and give our fans more reasons to cheer," said CFC co-owner Vita Dani.