Appellate tribunal clears way for liquidation of debt-strapped Amtek Auto

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday asked the Chandigarh bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to proceed with the liquidation of in accordance with law as there remained no approved resolution plans for the company despite the passage of the required 270-day period.

“As we have noted that more than 270 days have been completed much earlier and no case is made out to exclude any period, we hold that the adjudicating authority has no other option but to pass order of liquidation,” a two-judge Bench headed by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya said.

The Chandigarh bench of had initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) proceedings against on July 24, 2017. On July 25, 2018, the adjudicating authority approved Liberty House’s Rs 4,025 crore resolution plan. However, when the CoC and RP moved applications for implementation of the said resolution plan, Liberty House backtracked from its bid citing “blatant discrepancies in the condition of machineries, valuations and representations made in the information memorandum and valuation reports”.

Following this, the Resolution Professional (RP) and Committee of Creditors (CoC) of approached the with a plea to extend the CIRP period beyond 270 days and sought to restart the bidding process. The lenders and RP had sought more time to make another attempt for a fresh bidding process rather than forcing Amtek Auto into liquidation on account of fraud committed by the Liberty House Group.

In its submission before the NCLT, the CoC and RP had said that there were some 7 parties, including the promoter of Amtek Auto, who had shown interest in making bids for the company after Liberty House withdrew its bid. The CoC and RP had also sought the NCLT’s permission to consider the resolution plan submitted by Deccan Value Investors, which had submitted a bid, but withdrawn it following a better plan submitted by Liberty House. All these pleas were, however, rejected by

The lenders and RP of Amtek Auto had then also moved an application seeking to bar Liberty House from applying for a fresh resolution plan and sought NCLT’s directions to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) for initiation of proceeding under Section 74(3) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for trial and punishment under the said provisions.

Section 74 (3) says that officials of successful resolution applicants can be imprisoned for a minimum of one year with a maximum tenure of 5 years, and fined a minimum of Rs 1,00,000 with the maximum penalty of up to Rs 1 crore if they violate terms of the plan approved by the adjudicating authority.

In its order on February 13, 2019, the Chandigarh Bench of NCLT allowed the CoC and RP to approach the IBBI, or the central government, to initiate criminal proceedings against Liberty House. The order was set aside on Friday by the NCLAT, which said that the lenders, or the RP, should first move a fresh application before NCLT, which should then hear Liberty House out before passing any orders against it.

“We are of the opinion that before referring any matter to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India or the Central Government, the Tribunal is required to provide reasonable opportunity of hearing to the parties concerned or alleged offenders of provisions … and if satisfied may request the Central Government to investigate the matter by an Inspector or Inspectors,” the said on Friday.

Amtek Auto has a total debt of Rs 12,603 crore. The liquidation value of its assets was determined at Rs 4,119 crore. Liberty House had offered Rs 4,025 crore, including an upfront payment of Rs 3,225 crore and a fresh infusion of Rs 500 crore for stabilising and improving operations.