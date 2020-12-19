Apple puts Wistron on probation, suspends new business opportunities

Technology giant has said that it will not provide new business contracts to globally until the Taiwanese manufacturer completes all corrective actions at its Narasapura facility, around 60 kms from Bengaluru.

on Saturday admitted to certain lapses in payments to at the facility in Kolar district and said that it is removing its vice president Vincent Lee, who oversees its business in India. While apologising to all the employees it has assured that all of them will be compensated immediately.

“We have placed on probation and they will not receive any new business from before they complete corrective action,” said in a statement. “Apple employees, along with independent auditors, will monitor their progress. Our main objective is to make sure all the are treated with dignity and respect, and fully compensated promptly,” it added. Wistron has manufacturing lines for Apple products in China, too.

The Cupertino-headquartered company had launched an investigation into the incident last week in which thousands of people, including employees, had vandalised the Wistron campus in which manufactures iPhones apart from other IoT products over wage issues. Wistron is one of the largest suppliers of iPhones in the world and manufactures iPhone 7 and the new iPhone SE models in India.

Expressing disappointment, Apple said that its focus is on making sure everyone in the is protected and treated with dignity and respect.

“While these investigations are ongoing, our preliminary findings indicate violations of our Supplier Code of Conduct by failing to implement proper working hour management processes. This led to payment delays for some in October and November,” added Apple.