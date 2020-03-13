Apple shifts WWDC 2020 to online-only format due to coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus: Apple to reopen a store in Shanghai; to reduce working hours
Apple supplier Foxconn's revenue hammered by coronavirus outbreak
Apple unlikely to meet sales target due to coronavirus impact in China
'Introduced exciting experiences', Apple hails 2019 as its historic year
Coronavirus outbreak delays Apple's India launch of iPhone SE 2
-
Apple Inc on Friday called off the in-person portion of its annual developers conference scheduled to be held in San Jose and said it would run the program entirely online in June because of coronavirus fears.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU