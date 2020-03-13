JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Visit the lanes of Turkey from Mumbai's first Baklava confectionery
Business Standard

Apple shifts WWDC 2020 to online-only format due to coronavirus

Its annual developers conference was scheduled to be held in San Jose

Reuters 

apple
Its annual developers conference was scheduled to be held in San Jose

Apple Inc on Friday called off the in-person portion of its annual developers conference scheduled to be held in San Jose and said it would run the program entirely online in June because of coronavirus fears.
First Published: Fri, March 13 2020. 22:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU