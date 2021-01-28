Apple Store is the next great initiative to grow India business: Tim Cook

-
ALSO READ
Apple Q3 earnings top Wall Street estimates amid Covid-19, shares rise 6%
From crunch time to a bigger bite, Apple's India biz makes a turnaround
A turning point: Apple's online debut in India a big step towards retail
Apple sets festive tone with date for much-anticipated India online store
Apple Store Online goes live with trade-in option for iPhones, bank offers
-
Apple Store, a network of branded physical outlets, will be Apple Incs next big initiative to its expand market presence in India. The iPhone maker, which posted record sales in the local market in 2020-end, is now on the right trajectory for future expansion, said global CEO Tim Cook.
The brand, which was once counting on refurbished iPhones to grow its business in the world's second largest smartphone market, is now banking on a multi-pronged approach to grab a larger market share in India. Since it adopted a new market strategy in late-2019, Apple has revamped its operations and market presence, posting better sales in the process. And the debut of its India Online Store in the festive season played a key role in its latest success.
“There are several markets I alluded to before. India is one of those, where our share is quite low. It improved from the year-ago quarter, and our business roughly doubled over that period of time, so we feel very good about the trajectory. We are doing a number of things in the area--we put the online store there for example, and last quarter was the full first quarter of the online store, and that has gotten a great reaction to it and has helped us achieve the results that we got to last quarter,” Cook said in a post-earnings call today.
While Cook did not specify Apple's sales numbers for the October-December quarter for the market, analyst firm Counterpoint Research estimates the company shipped in some 1.5 million iPhones during the period – twice as much as the same quarter previous year. As a result, said CyberMedia Research, Apple's share in the smartphone market doubled to four per cent in the quarter.
With its renewed push, backed by price cuts for newer models like iPhone 11 and iPhone XR and cheaper iPhone SE (2020) models, Apple dominated the premium segment (above-Rs 35,000). As per IDC, in 49 out of the top 50 Indian cities Apple was the market leader during December quarter.
According to Cook, with the market sentiments in its favour, its upcoming physical stores will be the next big step. “We are also going in there with retail stores in the future and so we look to that to be another great initiative, and we continue to develop the channel as well”, he said. According to sources, the first store is being ready at Mumbai and Bengaluru and Delhi are going to be its next destinations.
In fact, Apple's sales surged well ahead of the launch of its India Online Store in late-September and its new iPhone line-up in October. As per Canalys, in the July-September period, some 800,000 iPhones were sold here – highest for the quarter till that time. Superior sales of iPhones and Macbooks did help its topline performance. According to Cook, its sales surged to a historic high for the September quarter in India.
Apple, however, has a long journey ahead. While its market share has grown to over two percent in 2020 and it now features among the top seven smartphone brands, it lags well behind market leaders like Xiaomi (26 percent) and Samsung (21 percent).
Cook acknowledges the fact. “If you take India for example, we doubled our business last quarter compared to a year ago but our absolute level of business there is still quite low relative to the size of the opportunity”, he told investors.
Apart from bringing its global benchmark services to the country and expanding retail presence, Apple is depending heavily on localization of production that helps it slash prices. With its suppliers like Foxconn and Wistron adding capacity and newer models and other global suppliers like Pegatron setting up base here, it is hopeful of gathering further momentum in coming quarters.
According to Prabhu Ram, head of industry intelligence group at CMR, Apple continues its great run driven by the pandemic, and associated remote work and learning conditions.
Sources said, after it unveils the first Apple Store in Mumbai, Apple's next big bet will be on growing sale of iPhone 12 line-up that is expected to be rolled out from local factories by June.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU