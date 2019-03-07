Apple wants to front OEMs for directly negotiating sops with Indian govt

Having failed to secure sops for retailing and manufacturing its products in India in the past two years, California, US-based tech giant has now decided that further discussions with the government should be left to (OEM).

Senior industry department officials said the company had decided to change its stance after the smooth approval of Winstron Corporation's Rs 5,000-crore investment in a manufacturing facility in Karnataka. The information technology ministry and an inter-ministerial panel have given their green light to the Taiwanese OEM's proposal. Though the proposal is currently pending with the Cabinet, it is expected to sail through.

"The fast pace of talks has found favour with Apple, which now feels its major component suppliers should strike separate deals at the central and state government levels to quickly establish themselves in India. "The country remains a lucrative market and is keen to break into it as a serious contender," said an industry insider working closely with and the government.

Despite a significant ad spend in the country, Apple's market share in India remained at a low 1.2 per cent at the end of 2018, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research. Its sales also halved to almost 1.7 million units, even as its returns from the Chinese market continued to diminish.

Policy headache remains

In 2017, Apple had proposed to bring a major chunk of its China-based OEMs to India, provided it received certain sops. These included a 10-year tax holiday and duty-free import of components. But after many rounds of negotiations, the government stood firm on not providing any company-specific sops.

Talks came to a head on the compulsory domestic sourcing norms, currently in place for foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retail. Even as the sector is open for FDIs, as soon as it breaches the 49 per cent level, need to source at least 30 per cent of the goods’ value locally to operate fully-owned stores in the country. Apple has maintained the sourcing norms are unfeasible to comply with as India hardly has any high-precision OEMs.

Apple had proposed talks in January but the government called it off at the last moment.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has, however, hinted that an arrangement could be made if were indeed fully ‘manufactured’ in India, and not assembled here. An offer to make India its new export hub would improve Apple’s chances, said officials.

"It's understood that Apple has decided to push its OEMs to the front line of negotiations as they are better suited to explain investment and retail plans at a micro level and bring down approval time," an executive from Invest India said.

Big plans ahead

Winstron Corporation is one of the largest OEMs that Apple sources crucial phone components from. The two plants that it currently runs near Bengaluru assemble Apple’s SE and 6S devices. The new unit would support the manufacturing of Apples 8, and will create up to 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, the company has told the government.

The new plant will be built under the government's Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS), available for both new projects and expansion plans. The scheme provides capital subsidy of up to 25 per cent for units engaged in electronic manufacturing. It reimburses countervailing duties, and in certain cases excise duties, to attract investments in electronic manufacturing.

Another major Taiwanese OEM, Foxconn, has also decided to seek benefits through M-SIPS to invest Rs 2,500 crore in an existing facility in Tamil Nadu. The company is expected to assemble top-of-the-line iPhone models like the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR at its revamped unit.