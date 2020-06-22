Apple WWDC 2020 starts today: Keynote live stream, event timings, and more

is set to host its annual worldwide developers conference (WWDC) 2020 on Monday at 10:30 pm (IST). It is the first time in WWDC’s 31 years long run that is hosting the event in online-only format due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Historically, the American technology company announces new upgrades related to its software and services at the WWDC keynote session. This year, the company is expected to announce developments related to its software and operating system for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch, TV, and more.

Watch Apple WWDC 2020 keynote livestream

The Apple special event keynote on June 22 will stream live at 10:30 pm (IST). The keynote address will stream directly from Apple Park via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, and will also be available for on-demand playback after the conclusion of the stream.

What to expect from Apple WWDC 2020

At the WWDC 2020, Apple is expected to make announcements regarding its operating system for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch, and Apple TV. Last year, the company unveiled iPadOS for its iPad-series tablets, which were since then running on company’s iPhone-centric iOS platform. With different OSes for iPhones and iPads, the company might rename its mobile OS to iPhone OS from iOS. This operating system will bring specific upgrades for iPhones and iPods.

For iPads, the company is expected to unveil details on upcoming iPadOS features. Augmented reality has been one of the key features that Apple is experimenting with for a long time now and the upcoming iPadOS is expected to bring new AR experiences.

The WatchOS for Apple Watch models is also expected to get new updates. Several reports hints that the company would add parental controls in the next iteration of its operating system for smartwatches (watchOS 7).

Apple is also expected to detail out software features coming to its Mac-series computers and notebooks. Moreover, the company is also expected announce its plan to introduce ARM-based Mac, which are expected to launch early next year. According to Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo, the first ARM-based Mac computer would be a 13-inch MacBook Pro, which would be launched early next year.