ArcelorMittal gets NCLAT's conditional nod for Rs 42,000 cr Essar Steel bid

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday gave a conditional go-ahead to ArcelorMittal’s Rs 42,000 crore-resolution plan for debt-laden India Limited (ESIL) and said that the implementation will be subject to the final outcome of the appeals moved by various people. The financial and operational creditors of the company can be given the funds according to the resolution plan, a two member Bench led by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya said.

The Resolution Professional (RP) of the company will head the monitoring committee which will ensure that ESIL remains a going concern, the NCLAT said. While the appellate tribunal said it would look into the issue of equitable distribution of funds to all financial and operational creditors, it refused to stay the resolution process and asked the resolution professional to go ahead with the implementation of ArcelorMittal’s plan.

In case the NCLAT found any discrepancies in distribution of funds, it would ask the respective parties to refund part of the money they had already got, the two-member Bench said. The observations by NCLAT came on a plea moved by Standard Chartered Bank (StanChart) and the former promoters of

Though the NCLAT did not stay the implementation of ArcelorMittal’s plan, it has asked the lawyers to answer whether the appellate tribunal could substitute the resolution plan if it did not balance payments for all the financial and operational creditors. It has also asked if the operational creditors can be classified on grounds of related and non-related parties. It is also unclear whether ESIL would move the top court against the NCLAT’s refusal to stay the implementation of the resolution process.

Earlier this month, StanChart had moved NCLAT alleging that the financial creditors which formed the core of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) had discriminated against it by allotting only 1.7 per cent of its total dues from ESIL for it, while the other lenders were getting as much as 85 per cent.

During the last hearing on Friday, the NCLAT had said “there cannot be any discrimination” towards the financial creditors of ESIL. It had then asked the CoC and to come up with a better equitable distribution plan. Apart from StanChart, the operational creditors of the company should also get at least 10 per cent of total resolution plan amount, the NCLAT had suggested.

“All operational creditors with claims less than Rs 1 crore should get 100 per cent of the dues and so should the employees of Only 90 per cent of Rs 42,000 crore should be allowed for financial creditors,” the Bench, headed by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, had said.

ArcelorMittal's resolution proposal provides financial creditors Rs 41,987 crore out of their total claimed dues of Rs 49,395 crore. Operational creditors, under the plan, have been allotted only Rs 214 crore against their claim of Rs 4,976 crore.

Former ESIL promoters on the other hand had challenged the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Ahmedabad’s order claiming that the resolution plan submitted by should be rejected as their offer of Rs 54,389 crore was much higher. The former promoters have also claimed that should their plan be implemented, neither the financial not the operational creditors would have to take any haircut on their dues.

The two member bench of the NCLAT has also asked the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) to submit an affidavit detailing how much the operational and financial creditors were being paid on an average in the insolvency cases that were being resolved. The NCLAT will next hear the matter on March 27.