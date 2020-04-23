ArcelorMittal India FY20 steel output at record level of 7.23 mn tonnes

Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) clocked record crude of 7.23 million tonne in FY20, up 5 per cent from last year despite challenging economic conditions, including the fallout of COVID-19 in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.

"During the year, the company’s blast furnace set a new benchmark in productivity through our in-house innovation, which enabled it to operate consistently over its rated capacity," said AM/NS in a release today.

Pellet production reached 11.63 million tonne during the period, up 9.4 per cent from 10.63 million tonne the previous fiscal year.

Like many other countries, India’s efforts to contain the spread of the contagion led to a nationwide lockdown from March 25. Though central and state governments designated as an essential service, constraints on the movement of people, logistics and downstream industries forced a huge cut in production to prevent build-up of surplus inventory.

The entire industry, including AM/NS India, has also been impacted by weakening demand from large steel-consuming sectors such as automotive and construction, it said.

“Despite price and demand volatility, AM/NS India made great strides to improve its overall performance and operational efficiency. Our record performance would have been even stronger but for the impact of Covid-19 on domestic and global steel demand towards the end of March,” the release quoted Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer of AM/NS India as saying.

The company has undertaken steps to achieve stability of its operations, coupled with detailed planning so that it is well-prepared to ramp up operations when the situation improves, said AM/NS in its release.