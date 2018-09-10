ArcelorMittal sweetens bid for Essar Steel, offers to pay Rs 420 billion

The world’s largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, on Monday increased its offer for to Rs 420 billion, in a bid to trump the Rs 370-billion offer made by Numetal-

Apart from this, the company founded by L N Mittal has offered an additional amount for the Odisha slurry pipeline, which is key to the Essar plant, said sources. “ is offering 100 per cent of the principal amount of Essar’s secured debt,” a source said

Lenders, who met in Mumbai to open the bids, however, have decided to take legal advice on ArcelorMittal’s offer.

The (NCLAT) has asked it to first clear the dues of Uttam Galva Steels and KSS Petron. Only then would it be eligible to bid for

was the co-promoter of these two firms, which had defaulted on loans. So, it was found to be ineligible to bid for by the resolution professional, according to Clause 29A(c) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, which bars promoters of non-performing assets from bidding for for a year.

“The NCLAT order is quite clear. must first pay dues… and then bid. But they want to win first and then pay. So we need to take legal opinion,” said a source, who attended the lenders’ meeting.

According to the NCLAT order, the deadline to pay the dues for the two defaulting firms expires on Tuesday. “We think this matter will land in the Supreme Court as the other parties would certainly raise objections,” the source said.

ArcelorMittal and Numetal, backed by Russia’s VTB Bank, are the two suitors of Essar Steel. The company was sent to the National Company Law Tribunal by the Reserve Bank of India in June last year. It then owed nearly Rs 450 billion.

The offer by the third bidder, Vedanta, is not known but is not aggressive, said a source.

“ArcelorMittal confirms that it has today (Monday) submitted a revised proposal to Essar Steel India’s committee of creditors (CoC) for the acquisition of ESIL. The financial terms of the proposal are confidential, but represent a material increase to the previous offers made by the company,” the bidder said in a statement, adding: “The revised offer, which includes a commitment to pay the entire amount due to the financial creditors of Uttam Galva and KSS Petron, therefore represents unprecedented value to all concerned creditors. Through the revised offer ArcelorMittal demonstrates its serious commitment to India, creditor banks, and all ESIL’s stakeholders.”

A source said ArcelorMittal asked the lenders the due amount of both Uttam Galva and KSS Petron so that it can clear the dues. Earlier, ArcelorMittal had deposited Rs 70 billion with the Indian lenders in a current account of a State Bank of India overseas branch to pay the dues, but with a rider this money will go to lenders only if it is announced the winner of Essar Steel.

The amount was deposited in May and there was no moratorium on Uttam Galva.

Sources said ArcelorMittal sought to know the modalities of payment as well. The letter to the CoC also mentioned that ArcelorMittal reserved the right to go to the appellate tribunal.

On Friday, the NCLAT had said Numetal’s second bid to Essar Steel was valid. The appellate tribunal also said ArcelorMittal’s deposit did not qualify as payment of the due amount. An offer to repay the debt could not be accepted till it complied with the necessary provisions.

The stigma of classification of the account as a non-performing asset would continue to be levelled against the promoters of Uttam Galva and KSS Petron, even after the divestment of shares, till the dues were cleared, the order noted.