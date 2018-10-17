ArcelorMittal to pay Rs 74.69 bn to creditors of Uttam Galva, KSS Petron

World’s largest steel major, today announced that in-line with the Indian ruling October 4 this year, it has approved a payment of Rs 74.69 billion (approx. $1 billion) to the financial creditors of and to clear overdue debts so that the company's offer, submitted for Essar Steel India Limited on April 2, 2018, is eligible and can be considered by Essar Steel’s Committee of Creditors (CoC). The CoC is meeting in Mumbai today and would make the payment to banks today.

In a statement, said its board believes that Essar Steel represents a unique and compelling opportunity for the company to establish a significant footprint, with substantial expansion potential, in the high-growth Indian steel market. It concluded that given the significant benefits that ESIL would bring to ArcelorMittal, making this payment was an appropriate course of action under the circumstances.

As stipulated in the ruling, ESIL’s CoC now has an eight-week period to accept what it considers to be the best resolution plan from eligible applicants, it said.

On February 7, ArcelorMittal had sold the shares of Uttam Galva, and on February 9, Fraseli, a company ArcelorMittal promoter owned and managed, had sold its shares in KSS Global, the parent company of KSS Petron, to become eligible for Essar. Both Steels and had been classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) for more than a year, which made ArcelorMittal ineligible for Essar under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)

On October 4, the gave time to ArcelorMittal and Numetal, under Article 142 of the Constitution, to clear NPA dues to be eligible to bid for Essar Steel. The deadline for payment is October 18. During the hearing, both and ArcelorMittal had offered to pay Rs 420 billion for Essar Steel.