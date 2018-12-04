Around 4,000 GSK India employees face uncertain future after deal with HUL

The employees of GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSK Consumer), which is set to be merged with Hindustan Unilever (HUL), are looking for clarity on their future amid growing cheer among stakeholders of both the companies. The Gurugram-headquartered arm of GSK has around 4,000 employees.

HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta told reporters in Mumbai on Monday: “We will absorb all of GSK Consumer's employees as part of the merger process.” But the relief among GSK employees was short-lived. At the same media conference, Chief Financial Officer Srinivas Phatak ...