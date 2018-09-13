Artificial Intelligence related jobs on the rise in India, says study

According to data from leading job site Indeed, over the past two years, the number of seekers looking for artificial intelligence (AI) related jobs in India has increased by 179 per cent but most do not possess the right skills. Patterns suggest that since the start of 2018, employer demand for AI skills has been consistently twice the supply of job seekers.

While in April 2017, for every 1.2 jobs, one candidate was found to possess the skill, the corresponding number for June 2018 was 2.2. The time period for the study was between June 2016 and June 2018 and experts believe that the ...