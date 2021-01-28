Arvind SmartSpaces Q3 net takes 75% hit on Covid-induced disruption

-
ALSO READ
HUL Q3 profit jumps 19% YoY to Rs 1,921 crore; revenue rises 20%
Biocon tanks 10% on lower-than-expected December quarter results
IndiGo reports Rs 620 cr loss in Q3, revenue drops 51% YoY to Rs 4,910 cr
Arvind Fashions Q2 loss widens five fold year-on-year to Rs 218 cr
TCS Q3 profit jumps 7% YoY to Rs 8,701 cr, announces dividend at Rs 6/share
-
The Covid-19 pandemic-induced disruption in the real estate market saw Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd took take a 75 per cent hit on its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of financial year 2020-21 at Rs 5.33 crore. Last year, the real estate company of Arvind Group had a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.84 crore in the third quarter.
The company's consolidated total revenue dipped by 53 per cent to Rs 44.68 crore in Q3 of FY21 as compared to Rs 94.54 crore in the said quarter last year.
However, the company recorded a 138 per cent growth in fresh MIS sales for the quarter which stood at Rs 144 crore, as against Rs 61 crore in the corresponding period last year. According to the company's filing with stock exchanges, while financial performance was based on project completion as per applicable accounting standards, there was a strong momentum in sales with fresh bookings and healthy pipeline.
Commenting on the results and outlook of the company, Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces said that the industry had picked up well in the past few months both in terms of new launches and sales on a sequential basis.
"While, post Covid, sales has picked up sequentially, it is still a few months away to come back to pre-Covid levels. We expect that the sales momentum will continue in near future too. Several key initiatives by the government like incentives on affordable housing, effective reduction in interest rates etc. are expected to fuel a fresh cycle of growth in the industry. We believe that despite several macro-economic and post Covid challenges, Arvind SmartSpaces is well positioned to take advantage of available opportunities and in turn deliver value to its customers and stakeholders," said Singal.
The company has nine ongoing projects totaling more than 14 million square feet (msf) under various stages of development which would be completed over the next 3-5 years.
"Currently, we are operating out of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bangalore and Pune. We intend to further consolidate project pipeline across these cities and are well poised to take advantage of opportunities which are expected to come under the current business environment while cautiously treading through the challenges," Singal further stated.
To date completed and handed over 10 projects measuring total developed area of 4.24 msf include those like Alcove, Megatrade, Parishkaar, Trade square, Expansia, Citadel, SporciaMegapark, Megaestate and Skylands,
Meanwhile, Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. also saw its net debt revise from Rs 217 crore as on March 31, 2020 to Rs 202 crore by September 30, 2020 and Rs 197 crore by December 31, 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU