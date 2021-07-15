As attrition rises, Wipro to hit campuses to hire record 30,000 freshers

-
ALSO READ
With attrition back, top IT players head to the campus for hiring
Market Ahead, Feb 1: Top factors that could guide markets this week
Over 70% Gen Z job applications rejected in second wave: LinkedIn study
Job quota for locals: Lessons Haryana and Jharkhand can draw from Andhra
Wipro Q1 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 3,243 crore, beats Street estimates
-
For the first time ever, Wipro has hit the campuses to hire in large numbers. The company will be giving out 30,000 offers in campuses in FY22, of which 22,000 will join the company in FY23. This will be the highest-ever hiring from the campuses that the company has done so far.
The company acknowledged attrition is expected to continue for a few quarters, but it is an industry-wide phenomenon rather than just a company issue.
“We have doubled down on hiring from campuses and we are focusing on reskilling. For FY22, we will on board 33 per cent more freshers,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO & MD, Wipro during a media call.
As demand kicks in and attrition rises, IT services companies are increasing the in-take of freshers into the company rather than just depend on lateral hires or sub-contractors that can add pressure to margins. For the first quarter of FY22, Wipro reported an attrition of 15.5 per cent up from 12 per cent in the previous quarter.
Wipro, for FY22 will be hiring 12,000 freshers, of which 2,000 have joined the company in Q1 and another 6,000 will join in Q2 of FY22.
The company has taken several steps to contain attrition and retain talent from both financial and hiring. Almost 80 per cent of the workforce received an early salary hike in this Calender Year, and a second round will be done in September. For the middle and senior people, Wipro announced a salary hike in June. Almost 80 per cent of the workforce has seen three cycles of promotion in 12 months. And in the last quarter, Wipro rolled out skill-based bonuses.
Sourabh Govil, Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), reiterated that growth is key for the company and that supply side constraints will not impact it.
“Apart from the financial measures, we are also doing an unprecedented hiring, the highest ever Wipro has done. We are making sure that we have a pipeline to manage the demand,” he added.
The hiring in large numbers also means that Wipro is refocusing on the pyramid structure of people management. “We certainly see the pyramid structure as a core aspect of our margin management. But it is not new. The growth that we are seeing gives us a new fillip and a renewed opportunity of adding a lot more young engineering talent at the bottom of the pyramid,” said Jatin Dalal, CFO, Wipro.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU