As attrition rises, Wipro to hit campuses to hire record 30,000 freshers

For the first time ever, has hit the campuses to hire in large numbers. The company will be giving out 30,000 offers in campuses in FY22, of which 22,000 will join the company in FY23. This will be the highest-ever hiring from the campuses that the company has done so far.

The company acknowledged is expected to continue for a few quarters, but it is an industry-wide phenomenon rather than just a company issue.

“We have doubled down on hiring from campuses and we are focusing on reskilling. For FY22, we will on board 33 per cent more freshers,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO & MD, during a media call.

As demand kicks in and rises, IT services are increasing the in-take of freshers into the company rather than just depend on lateral hires or sub-contractors that can add pressure to margins. For the first quarter of FY22, reported an of 15.5 per cent up from 12 per cent in the previous quarter.

Wipro, for FY22 will be hiring 12,000 freshers, of which 2,000 have joined the company in Q1 and another 6,000 will join in Q2 of FY22.

The company has taken several steps to contain attrition and retain talent from both financial and hiring. Almost 80 per cent of the workforce received an early salary hike in this Calender Year, and a second round will be done in September. For the middle and senior people, Wipro announced a salary hike in June. Almost 80 per cent of the workforce has seen three cycles of promotion in 12 months. And in the last quarter, Wipro rolled out skill-based bonuses.

Sourabh Govil, Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), reiterated that growth is key for the company and that supply side constraints will not impact it.

“Apart from the financial measures, we are also doing an unprecedented hiring, the highest ever Wipro has done. We are making sure that we have a pipeline to manage the demand,” he added.

The hiring in large numbers also means that Wipro is refocusing on the pyramid structure of people management. “We certainly see the pyramid structure as a core aspect of our margin management. But it is not new. The growth that we are seeing gives us a new fillip and a renewed opportunity of adding a lot more young engineering talent at the bottom of the pyramid,” said Jatin Dalal, CFO, Wipro.



