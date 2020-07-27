As Covid-19 enters hinterland, FMCG heads divided on rural revival timeline

Over the past two months, a chorus of voices on the sales uptick in rural areas for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) has increased, led by reverse migration of labour, progress of monsoon, and higher government spending in the hinterlands. However, there is now a view emerging that rural revival may not be sustainable in the quarters ahead, owing to rising Covid-19 cases in smaller towns, and the net monthly gain from government intervention in the countryside being minuscule.

Rural contributes a third of the FMCG industry’s sales. In a July 20 report by brokerage Credit ...