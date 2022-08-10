JUST IN
As profit falls, SoftBank's funding winter to be fairly long-drawn-out one
Eicher Motors net profit in Q1 surges 158% to Rs 611 crore on higher sales
Mobile operators and device manufacturers clash over SIM shortage
Biological E's Corbevax gets a boost, as govt allows mixing vaccines
SaaS company CleverTap Raises $105 mn in funding round led by CDPQ
Eicher Motors Q1 profit jumps two-fold to Rs 611 cr; revenue rises 72%
Indiabulls Housing's net profit rises marginally to Rs 287 cr in Q1FY23
New credit rating rules could see 100 Indian ICRA-rated firms downgraded
Tata Consumer Products Q1 net rises 38% to Rs 277 cr; revenue up 11%
Zomato targets breakeven by Q2 FY24, lowers investment guidance to $320 mn
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Eicher Motors net profit in Q1 surges 158% to Rs 611 crore on higher sales
AirAsia India, Vistara FY22 losses widen on rise in costs, pandemic impact
Business Standard

SoftBank's funding winter may sharply impact investment in Indian startups

Asks portfolio firms to conserve cash reserves for 12-24 months

Topics
Companies | SoftBank

Shivani Shinde & Peerzada Abrar  |  Mumbai/Bengaluru 

Softbank
People familiar with the firm’s plans said while the follow-on will be scrutinised and will be supported where required, new investment will be hard to come by.

After a recent fall in profit, Masayoshi Son of SoftBank announced that the Japanese tech investor will look at dramatic cost-cutting. Before he does that, investments in India for calendar year 2022 (CY22) will fall radically, observed sources in the know.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Companies

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 21:20 IST

`
.