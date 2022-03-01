Ashneer Grover resigns from BharatPe board amid boardroom battle

-
ALSO READ
BharatPe investors turn down Grover offer to sell stake for Rs 4k crore
Ashneer Grover's demands heat up fintech unicorn BharatPe boardroom tussle
BharatPe co-founder & MD Ashneer Grover not granted reliefs by SIAC
The unravelling of Ashneer Grover's fortunes: A blow-by-blow account
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover takes voluntary leave till March-end
-
Ashneer Grover, the embattled founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe, has resigned as the managing director and a director on the company’s board, according to a source close to the development.
Business Standard has reviewed his letter of resignation.
This comes amid a tussle in the company where Grover has found himself on the opposite side of the Board, key investors in the company and his co-founders.
“I write this with a heavy heart as today I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder. I say with my head held high that today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world. Since the beginning of 2022, unfortunately, I’ve been embroiled in baseless and targeted attacks on me and my family by a few individuals who are ready not only to harm me and my reputation but also harm the reputation of the company, which ostensibly they are trying to protect,” Grover has written in his resignation letter.
“From being celebrated as the face of Indian entrepreneurship and an inspiration to the Indian youth to build their own businesses, I am now wasting myself fighting a long, lonely battle against my own investors and management. Unfortunately, in this battle, the management has lost of what is actually at stake – BharatPe,” he added.
Business Standard has written to the company seeking a confirmation and will update this article as soon as a response is received.
Meanwhile, the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has refused to grant emergency relief to Grover from a governance review being conducted by the company, according to sources.
Earlier this month, he had filed an arbitration plea earlier this month to stop a probe into alleged financial mismanagement in the company. The BharatPe MD, who went on leave last month till March-end, is also said to be seeking indemnity against future action by the company through the plea.
The company and Grover are also reportedly in talks to settle the matter by buying out the latter’s stake in the unicorn. Grover’s stake of 9.5 per cent in the company was worth Rs 1,915 crore based on the last funding round in August, when BharatPe was valued at $2.8 billion.
“While I maintain that you will not find a single act of impropriety against me, I will not be participating in your charade. Since you clearly believe you can run this Company better without me – I am leaving you with this challenge,” he said in his resignation letter.
“Build incrementally even half of the value I created so far – I am leaving you with three times the funds I’ve utilised till date... I will continue as the single largest individual shareholder of the company,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU