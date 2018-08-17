Ashok Leyland bags order for 300 double-decker buses from Bangladesh

has won an order of 300 double-decker buses from Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC).

Leyland has to deliver the order within eight months.

Vinod K. Dasari, Managing Director of Ashok Leyland, said Bangladesh is one of the key export markets and this order further strengthens the company's position.

"Exports has been a strong focus for us to de-risk from cyclicality in Indian market and to globalize our product portfolio. This is a significant win for us and builds on the strong export growth we had last year," said Dasari

This procurement is against a tender under the Indian Line of Credit.