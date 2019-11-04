Ashok Leyland displays BS-VI vehicles, says trucks are first to meet norms

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, today showcased a wide range of Bharat Stage (BS) VI trucks and buses. After receiving the certificates confirming compliance to emission standard from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), claims it becomes the first Indian OEM to meet the emission norms across the full range of heavy duty trucks (GVW of 16.2T and above).

has consistently stayed at the forefront with innovations. In the past, when emission norms were upgraded, was the first to come up with indigenous and innovative technology that not only addressed the requirements, but also catered to the needs of customers.

The company has come out with an indigenous mid-NOx technology for vehicles. It will be introducing a Modular Vehicle Platform to cater to the diverse needs of customers efficiently.

Dheeraj G Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland has a rich legacy of technological innovations that has set the benchmark for the industry. Be it the in-line pump for BS-III or the iEGR for BS-IV, at Ashok Leyland, we have consistently stayed ahead of the curve. In sync with our aspirations of being among the top-10 global commercial vehicle makers, we have yet again come up with an innovative technology to address the BS-VI norms. We are the first OEM to get BS-VI certification for our complete range of heavy duty trucks. This will be introduced with the new Modular Vehicle Platform which will provide customised solutions to address our customers’ specific needs.”

Anuj Kathuria, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland, confirmd that the firm had developed an entire new modular vehicle platform for the new range and was confident of meeting the increasingly dynamic customer requirements, with multiple options of Loading Spans, Cabins, Suspensions, and, Drivetrains.

He said these combinations would be offered to users through a custom-built product configurator. With the highly competent line-up that the company is offering, it is also enhancing the competency of its sales and service workforce through rigorous internal training and dealer mechanic training.

N Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland, said the company met the BS-VI emission limits through a combination of intelligent Exhaust Gas Recirculation (iEGR) and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system, while making minimal changes in the engine.

“All this ensures that we build upon our dependable engine platforms and deliver better TCO to our customers. Our priority is to provide efficient, clean, safe, accessible, and an affordable value proposition to our customers. We have been testing this new technology and have successfully covered over 5 million kilometres of field running,” Saravanan said.