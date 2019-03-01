Ashok Leyland: Sales of domestic trucks down 4%

JUST IN
Business Standard

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland has reported a two per cent drop in medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) domestic sales in February 2019 at 12,621 units as compared to 12,874 units, a year ago.

While trucks dropped by four per cent to 11,117 units from 11,577, the bus segment grew by 16 per cent to 1,504 units from 1,297 units.

Light commercial vehicles grew nine per cent to 4,731 units from 4,339 units, a year ago.

Total vehicles sales in the domestic market during the month grew one per cent to 17,352 units in February 2019 from 17,213 units in February 2018.
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 11:37 IST

