Ashok Leyland inducts Marico chief and former JCB India MD into Board

Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO of Ltd and Vipin Sondhi, former MD and CEO-India, South East Asia & Pacific of JCB Ltd will be joining Ashok Leyland's Board.

Gupta will be an independent director and Sondhi will be a director in the Board, said the company.

Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, said, "The induction of both Saugata and Vipin into the Board of Directors at will add significant strategic depth to the company given their rich and unique experience across the FMCG and Automotive sectors in lndia and international markets. I look forward to collaborating closely with them to help achieve Ashok Leyland's vision to be amongst the top 10 commercial vehicle manufacturers globally".

Gupta is credited with transforming into a high-performing business, responsible for driving growth and operations both in lndia and across international markets, with a commitment to sustainable development, it said.

Sondhi, whose appointment into Hinduja Group's leadership team earlier in August 2019, is to focus on consolidation, growth and future strategy of Hinduja Group's global automotive portfolio.

He will formally join the Hinduja Group later this month from JCB, where he is the MD & CEO - India, South East Asia & Pacific and a member of their Global Executive Leadership Team.

The development comes at a time the company is in the process of appointing MD&CEO.

Hinduja said they are in the final announcement of company's new CEO.