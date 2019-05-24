Ashok Leyland lines up Rs 2,000 cr capex for BS-VI migration, new LCV unit

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland has lined up capex to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore over the next fiscal. A large part of the investment would go towards migration to BS-VI and a new Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) project. The company forecasts the industry to grow by around 10-12 per cent in the current fiscal.



Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland said that despite a spate of challenges in 2018-19, the company managed to increase its market share and reported growth. He was optimistic about 2019-20, mainly in the backdrop of BS-VI switchover, push for infrastructure growth, and push for capital investments, stating that there is a strong government at the Centre now.



“I am optimistic that the industry will grow 10-12 per cent this fiscal and Ashok Leyland will outperform the industry growth,” he said.



Dwelling on the company’s proposed capex and investment plans, Gopal Mahadevan, chief financial officer, Ashok Leyland, who has also been inducted on to the company’s Board, said that the investments would go towards creating a new LCV platform Phoenix, and new modular platform for BS-VI.



The new LCV project will help address the gap in the current LCV portfolios. Today the company’s LCV Dost address the 2.5-3-tonne cargo range, while Phoenix project will address a new segment with a range of 5-7.5 tonnes.



Asserting that LCV is a key business for the company in both domestic and exports, Mahadevan said that LCV is a good brand-building strategy in the export markets. The company will enter foreign markets with LCV and will also expand M&HCV.



Mahadevan said that during the fourth quarter, the company’s profit dropped by 10 per cent to Rs 665 crore from Rs 741 crore due to discounts, challenge in realisation, and steel prices, among other factors. He is hopeful that in the coming quarters these issues would ease and the company will report double-digit EBITDA.



During the fourth quarter, the company’s EBITDA marging dropped 11.1 per cent from 12.8 cent a year ago.