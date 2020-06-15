Ashoka Buildcon posts Rs 134 cr consolidated net profit in Jan-Mar quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ashoka Buildcon arm executes concession pact with NHAI for road project
Bharti Airtel slips into red; posts Rs 5,237 cr loss for Jan-Mar quarter
BHEL tanks around 10% on Rs 1,532 cr loss in Q4; here's what brokerages say
Bharti Airtel to go slow on capex in Q1FY21 amid Covid-19 crisis, Q4 loss
Hero MotoCorp Q4 results preview: Analysts see over 30% decline in profit
-
Ashoka Buildcon on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 134.55 crore for the quarter ended March.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 10.23 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year fell to Rs 1,609.12 crore, against Rs 1,624.04 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
ALSO READ: Widening gap between wholesale and retail food inflation? Blame lockdown
For the financial year 2019-20, net profit stood at Rs 165.31 crore as against a net loss of Rs 33.46 crore in the previous year.
Its total income rose to Rs 5,152.21 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 5,007.22 crore in 2018-19.
The company is into highway development.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU