Asian Paints Q4 consolidated net profit up 81% to Rs 870 crore on low base

on Wednesday reported an 81.1 per cent YoY growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 870 crore in Q4, led by a low base.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q4 was up 43.5 per cent to Rs 6,651.4 crore from a year ago. Volume growth for the quarter stood at 48 per cent, led by the premium and luxury segments.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew by 53 per cent YoY to Rs 1,318 crore, while Ebitda margins impr­oved by 127 basis points to 19.8 per cent.

Analysts had factored in Ebitda margins of 21 per cent for Q4. The miss was attributed to higher raw material costs, which company MD and CEO Amit Syngle said was a concern factor.

“The huge inflationary trend in raw material prices has been worrying, however, its impact on profitability has been negated with some path-breaking work on sourcing and cost optimisation,” he said.He said that discounting for the lower base last year, growth in Q4 had been robust.

In the financial year ended March 31, 2021, reported a 15.6 per cent YoY growth in profit to Rs 3,206.75 crore and 7.4 per cent YoY growth in revenue to Rs 21,712.79 crore.





