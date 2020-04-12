JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Covid-19 impact: Pharma players come together for smooth production

Post-Covid war chest: Tata Steel plans to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore
Business Standard

ASK Group plans to launch Rs 1,000-crore property fund post lockdown

The fund manager feels there is good demand from first time homebuyers and developers need capital in the current scenario

Raghavendra Kamath 

housing
ASK group already has Rs 700 crore dry powder to invest in the projects and they would invest that in six months

Mumbai-based fund manager ASK Group is looking to launch a Rs 1,000 crore domestic property fund once the lockdown gets over.

The fund manager feels there is good demand from first time homebuyers and developers need capital in the current scenario which is why the firm is looking to raise the fund, said Sunil Rohokale, managing director at ASK group.

Rohokale said ASK is also planning to launch offshore property fund. “Risk reward ratios are attractive now. We will invest in good quality projects focusing on first time buyers,” Rohokale said, adding that with developers’ expectations coming down and opportunities have increased. He said they aim to double their investment value in three to four years.

ALSO READ: Need economic package and open industry in staggered manner, says CII

ASK group already has Rs 700 crore dry powder to invest in the projects and they would invest that in six months. Rohokale said there were some green shoots since November last year in the residential markets of Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Delhi but the entire Covid-19 and lockdown has impacted the recovery. “It will take 3-6 months for the sector to reach the pre-March levels.”
First Published: Sun, April 12 2020. 22:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU