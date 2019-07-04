Asset monetisation: Sadbhav group engineers 1.7x return on investment

The much-awaited monetisation of assets has taken place at Sadbhav group. Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects (SIPL), a subsidiary of Sadbhav Engineering (SEL), will sell nine operational road projects to IndInfravit Trust, which will provide the funds needed for deleveraging. This will also help it infuse equity, fund new projects, and boost new order wins.

The deal pegs the enterprise value of SIPL’s nine assets at Rs 6,610 crore. This includes net debt of Rs 4,060 crore, which will be transferred to IndInfravit Trust, while the equity value is pegged at Rs 2,550 crore. That the ...