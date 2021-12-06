At $4.5 billion, investment in SaaS companies grows 170% in 2021

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: What are unicorns, decacorns and hectocorns?
Boom time: 31 and counting, happy hour for India's unicorn club
Niche businesses take centre stage with $20 bn in unicorn funding this year
Zetwerk joins unicorn club after raising $150-million in Series E funding
Indian SaaS industry is gearing up to move onto global platforms
-
The Indian Software as a Service (SaaS) landscape continues to mature rapidly, with companies driving heightened investor interest.
This spans both early-stage companies, with an 85% increase in average value of seed rounds over 2019, and later-stage ones, with a 20 percentage point increase in share of Series D+ funding rounds over 2019. Key findings from Indian SaaS Report 2021 by Bain & Company.
SaaS is driving value creation in 4 ways:
- 100% growth in exits, from 6 in 2018 to 12 in 2021
- Strong ARR-to-funding ratio in line with global SaaS peers
- Creation of a strong talent pool
- New firms founded by ex-employees of Indian SaaS companies
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU