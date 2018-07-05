At 41st RIL AGM, Jio may take centre stage again; Street looks for numbers

The last two annual general meetings of Reliance Industries were nothing short of fun fare — announcing telecom venture Jio in the first and launch of JioPhones in the second. At the 41st AGM on Thursday, Jio may take the centre stage again.

According to RIL’s AGM notice, among other resolutions, RIL looks to seek shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 200 billion through non-convertible debentures (NCD). Last year, the third generation of the Ambani family — Akash and Isha — emerged on stage to unveil JioPhone. It remains to be seen if Anant Ambani ...