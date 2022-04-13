Attrition continues to hound IT bellwethers 5-6 quarters down the line

India largest IT services player Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) may have hit an all-time high attrition number at 17.4 per cent, Infosys touched a new high at 27.7 per cent. The Bengaluru-based company in its fourth quarter FY22 earnings call stated that attrition has touched 27.4 per cent, however it has come down by five points on incremental basis.

Attrition for the IT services industry has been going up over the last 5-6 quarters as demand has come back and companies are rushing to hire talent. However, Infosys’ 27.7 per cent is a new high for the company as well. In ...