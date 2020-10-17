Audi banking on entry-level luxury car segment to widen customer base

-
-
German auto major Audi is banking on entry-level luxury car segment to widen its customer base to enhance its overall sales as it gradually recovers from the impact of coronavirus in India, according a senior company official.
Audi India launched its luxury entry-level SUV Q2 in India priced between Rs 34.99 lakh and Rs 48.89 lakh (ex-showroom) deliveries of which will start by the first week of November.
“Our idea is to expand the market so that we can bring more customers into the luxury portfolio,” Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.
"We have so far booked over 100 cars. That actually shows that there is an inherent demand in the market. I am sure many of these customers are first-time entrants to the luxury space," he said.
He said the company was happy as this was its sixth launch in the past 10 months. He said: “We are going to launch more new products as we move on."
