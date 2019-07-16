Auditors sought additional information on crisis-ridden DHFL accounts

The two statutory auditors of crisis-ridden housing finance company Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), Deloitte Haskins and Sells and Chaturvedi & Shah, had on June 6 sought additional financial information from the company to reconcile its annual results for the 2018-19 financial year, invoking Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The section includes rules and regulations for auditors to report instances of fraud or suspected fraud. According to the rules, which were last amended in 2015, the company is supposed to provide the information or give their observation within 45 days ...