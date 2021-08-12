Augment Infrastructure acquires majority stake in CleanMax for Rs 1,650 cr

CleanMax, which is the largest provider of renewable energy solutions such as rooftop solar to commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, announced equity acquisition by Augment Infrastructure. The US investment firm is acquiring a majority stake in CleanMax for an equity consideration of Rs 1,650 crore.

The company said Augment is purchasing the existing stake of Yellow Bell Investment Ltd (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) in CleanMax. Augment will also invest primary capital in CleanMax to fund the growth pipeline.

UK Climate Investments (UKCI), which is on the Board of CleanMax, would continue to remain an investor.

The company, in a public statement, said it will use this investment to accelerate its growth in the C&I renewable energy space in India, Middle East and SouthEast Asia.

“The company has new investments lined-up in offsite renewables such as wind-solar hybrid projects in states like Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra; and also in standalone solar farms in Haryana, UP, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to serve the needs of corporate customers,” it said.

CleanMax, founded in 2011, currently has close to 150 customers including leading corporations such as Facebook, Adobe, Cargill Foods, Volvo, Tata Group, Mahindra Group, Grasim, Manjushree, and others.

Kuldeep Jain, founder and managing director of CleanMax said around 150 company employees (present and past) are securing a part exit on their ESOPs, through this deal.

He said, “This investment is testimony to CleanMax’s current leadership position in the Commercial and Industrial renewable energy market in Asia. Today, addressing climate change centric issues is a fundamental cause towards a sustainable environment, and several corporations are already at the forefront. We are honoured to be working with the largest global and Indian in sectors and aid their goal towards being a net zero emitter.”

Rothschild & Co was the adviser to the company and shareholders for this transaction.