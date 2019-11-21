Auto brands drive around digital speed breakers to plug friction gaps

There are 26 touch points in the journey of a customer, from the time he decides to buy a car to the time he finally rolls it out of the showroom.

Puneet Anand, group head-Marketing, Hyundai Motor says he and his team have mapped these points out carefully, in their attempt to plot a journey for the brand that begins at a digital touch point and ends at a showroom. “Of the 26, nearly 22 points are now accessed through a mobile and laptop. It is important (therefore) for the OEMs to ensure that there should not be a friction in these points as it can change the customer’s ...