Auto Expo to focus on EVs as manufacturers push for greener, cleaner future

These firms are scrambling to launch EVs and introduce newer technologies in a bid to capture the emerging market as well as conform to the evolving pollution norms. They are also pushing towards a greener future.
Maruti Suzuki is expected to display 16 vehicles, including an electric concept SUV, two new ICE SUVs, WagonR flex fuel prototype. "We are confident that our range of all-new SUVs, futuristic concept EV, hybrid, flex-fuel prototypes and products will capture the imagination of enthusiasts,” Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd was quoted as saying by Business Today.
Hyundai Motor India is likely to launch its all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ5 this season. “This new BEV SUV combines elements of nature and Hyundai’s ingenuity to harness the true potential of humanity, thereby offering a product that will revolutionise the future course of sustainable smart mobility,” the company said.
WardWizard, which manufactures the electric two-wheeler brand "Joy e-bike", is set to showcase its new product line-up and future concepts at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida. It said it will launch a new-age high-speed electric two-wheeler and unveil a new concept EV motorcycle. The home-grown EV manufacturer is known for its electric two-wheeler models like Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+, Wolf, and Gen Next Nanu.
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), which organises the event, said in a statement that the 16th edition of the Auto Expo will explore the industry's vision of futuristic green technology.
"This year at Auto Expo, the industry aims to offer a new dimension and experience to visitors, allowing them to explore the greener world of Indian mobility. Auto Expo 2023 is providing a platform for companies to showcase advancement in new generation electrified technologies... There would also be a special focus on ethanol," said Rajesh Menon, director general of SIAM.
Some vehicle manufacturers would also show their working prototype of flex-fuel vehicles, which can take a range of ethanol blends.
The expo kicks off with press days on January 11-12, followed by general public days from January 13-18. It is set to see the highest industry participation, with about 80 industry stakeholders, including 46 vehicle manufacturers.
First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 17:59 IST
