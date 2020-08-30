Auto majors hold steady on EV plans as pandemic wrecks ICE market

The core ICE (internal combustion engine) powered vehicles of auto companies have been badly bruised by the pandemic but that is not derailed their plans for the electric vehicle segment. Encouraged by the demand pick up in the last couple of months, most of them are going ahead with their planned investments and models despite the current crisis, said top officials at these companies.

As a matter of fact, they are a lot more bullish on the road ahead for battery-powered vehicles. The only exception is Bajaj Auto, which has de-prioritized its EV plans for a few months, after a ...