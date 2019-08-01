Auto sales in July fall for 9th consecutive month due to poor demand

in July continued to go down as curtailed dispatches to dealers owing to poor demand, showed the monthly sales data released by auto on Thursday.

Auto in India count dispatches to dealers as sales.

Cumulative sales of India’s top five manufacturers of passenger vehicles — including Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor — fell by 30.6 per cent to 172,992 units over the same month last year.

The sharp decline in sales, for the ninth consecutive month, has heightened the pitch for a fiscal stimulus in the form of a (goods and services tax) rate cut.

Auto companies are expected to keep a tight leash on dispatches in the months ahead even as they expect sales to recover, though marginally, with the onset of the festive season.

in India have been in the reverse gear for 11 of the past 12 months because a slowing economy and a liquidity crisis have kept buyers from buying vehicles.

Reflecting the broad-based slowdown, domestic passenger vehicle sales at Maruti Suzuki India fell by a sharp 36.3 per cent to 96,478 units in July over the same month a year ago — one of the steepest declines seen by the market leader in many years.

The volumes at the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese carmaker were dragged down by a sharp fall of 38 per cent in mini and compact car models including the Wagon R, Baleno, Swift, and Dzire.

Hetal Gandhi, director (research), CRISIL, said the passenger vehicle volumes during July were estimated to have declined by Rs 27-31 per cent year-on-year.

She said the fall was on account of manufacturers aligning production to demand and rationalising stocks.

“Currently, the inventory days are estimated to have returned to a normal level of 30-35 days. We expect August sales to face pressure due to manufacturers’ efforts to maintain normal inventory levels amid weak retail sentiments,” wrote Gandhi in a note.

Though much smaller than those of Maruti, the volumes at Hyundai Motor India dropped 10 per cent to 39,010 units over the same month last year. Sales at utility vehicle market leader Mahindra and Mahindra too dropped 15 per cent to 16,831 units over last year.

“The headwinds faced by the automotive industry continue as a result of subdued consumer sentiment, triggered by various factors,” said Veejay Ram Nakra, chief of sales and marketing, automotive division, M&M. The industry needs stimuli to help revive consumer demand and conversions.

“We hope that the overall buying sentiment will improve in the run-up to the festive season and with the monsoon turning out to be better than initially anticipated,” he said.

The trend was no different at local arms of Toyota and Honda. While despatches at Honda dropped by a sharp 48 per cent to 10,250 units over last year, at Toyota it was down 24 per cent to 10,423 units.

Honda attributed the drop to a high base of last year which was in turn propped up by the launch of the second-generation Amaze which was in its third month of launch and garnered high volumes.

Rajesh Goel, senior vice president and director, sales and marketing at Honda Cars India said, “The degrowth in the automobile industry further intensified last month amidst weak buying sentiment and overall slowdown.”

Honda is also witnessing lot of postponement of purchases, he added pointing out that it is extremely worrisome since Jul’19 decline is much severe than the June quarter decline and that too when the industry had declined in July last year as well.

N Raja, deputy managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, echoed similar sentiments. “The industry is deeply concerned with the increasing pressure of low customer sentiment faced by the sector. The high insurance costs, rise in taxes and liquidity crunch across the non- banking finance segment, tightening of lending norms have significantly affected the domestic sales in the last few months,” he said adding that the hopes are now riding on the upcoming festive season.

Like his peers, Raja too mooted for a rate cut seeking a rationalised rate of 18 per cent from the current 28 per cent to tide over the downturn. He also added that an intervention by the government to boost liquidity in the market by capital infusion in the banks will also help. In India seven out of every 10 cars is bought on credit.

CRISIL has pared its estimate of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth by 20 basis points to 6.9 per cent for this fiscal, following a triangulation of downside risks: weak monsoon, slowing global growth, and sluggish high-frequency data for the first quarter.